Deandre Ayton was a huge contributor on the Phoenix Suns last season as the team went all the way to the NBA Finals. Ayton had struggled in his first few seasons but last year, he was able to completely change the narrative surrounding himself, and it was refreshing to say. With that in mind, Ayton is part of the Suns' core right now and with his rookie contract expiring soon, everyone was expecting him to get a brand new deal worth millions of dollars.

With Mikal Bridges getting $90 million yesterday, it was believed that Ayton would get his max extension. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case as according to Adrian Wojnarowski, contract talks with the Suns are now over and they have missed the deadline on an extension.

Ayton was deadset on getting a max offer and in the eyes of the majority of fans, he deserved it. In the end, however, team owner Robert Sarver simply didn't want to spend the money, and now, they could be in some trouble once the offseason rolls around.

As for Ayton, it's going to be hard to stay motivated this year as the Suns clearly don't see his true and potential value right now.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.