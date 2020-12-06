mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave B Shares New Project "Delicate"

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 16:34
Delicate
Dave B

Dave B drops off his new project, "Delicate."


Seattle, WA's own Dave B has proven on each project that he can do just about anything. He's a rapper, singer, and producer who brings his creative vision to life with each release. This week, he returned with his latest body of work, Delicate. Stretching for nine songs, plus one bonus track, Dave B flexes his lyrical prowess and versatility along with his penchant for melodies. He holds down the entirety of the project on his own with the exception of "Lost My Mind" which features Jay Prince. 

Check out the latest offering from Seattle's Dave B below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

  1. Malibu
  2. & Again II
  3. Tear$
  4. Lost My Mind ft. Jay Prince
  5. Fool Me Twice
  6. Dance On Me
  7. Lone
  8. Company
  9. Melodies From Heaven II
  10. Worthy (Bonus Track) 
