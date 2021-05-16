Danny Brown Reps Detroit On New Bruiser Brigade Compilation

You might have been wondering when we'll be getting new music from Danny Brown. It's been roughly three years since the release of his last body of work, though he's been sharing a few guest verses here and there. These days, Brown's shifting his focus towards Detroit's scene, and his Bruiser Brigade label. So far, the label has offered a new project each month since the beginning of 2021.

This week, Danny Brown unveiled the label's official compilation album, TV62. The project highlights the talents on the label including ZelooperZ, J.U.S., Fat Ray, Bruiser Wolf, and more. Brown, himself, shares four new songs on the project, "Welfare, "Dylon," "Your Gone," and "The Ends."

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. TV62

2. The Dopest In The Building (prod. Gulley)

3. Story Mode (prod. J.U.S)

4. They Got Down ft. Fat Ray (prod. Raphy)

5. Ask Hex (prod. Raphy)

6. Lamb Chops ft. Quentin Ahmad DaGod (prod. Profound79)

7. Untitled (prod. Gulley)

8. Juice ft. Scorpion (prod. Raphy)

9. Dylon (prod. Raphy)

10. Everything (prod. Black Noi$e)

11. Icewood Type Beat (prod. Skywlkr)

12. Welfare (prod. HOLLY)

13. Friends or Foe (prod. dream beach)

14. Superhero ft. ZelooperZ (prod. Raphy)

15. Your Gone ft. Bruiser Wolf (prod. Raphy)

16. The Ends (prod. Playa Haze)