Danny Brown Assists Fat Ray On "Dopeman Heaven"

Bruiser Brigade kicked 2021 off to a great start already. So far, we've released two albums from the label -- J.U.S's GOD GOKU JAY-Z and now, Fat Ray's Santa Barbara -- roughly a month apart from each other. All signs are indicating that we could be getting monthly drops from the label with Danny Brown sitting at the driver's seat.

As the executive producer of both projects, he left his fingerprints across both projects while also delivering a few guest verses. On Santa Barbara, Danny Brown assists Fat Ray on a gritty East Coast-influenced, "Dopeman Heaven." The two rappers swap tales of the streets and the struggles of the dope trade

Press play below on Fat Ray and Danny Brown's new collaboration, "Dopeman Heaven." Check out Santa Barbara here.

Quotable Lyrics

Outside, trying to make a circle do a backflip

Topside, got your unc' baby on the blacklist

Young bull tuck that .380 in the mattress

Dopeman trying to squeeze water out of cactus

N***a stretched all four quarters, no practice

Show 'em how to fill a hundred orders, no napkins