Danny Boy says that Quincy “QD3” Jones III's recent claim that Michael Jackson once turned down a collaboration with 2Pac due to his loyalty to The Notorious B.I.G. is "lies." The former Death Row Records singer discussed the rumor during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, over the weekend.

“Shut up, lies,” Danny Boy said in response to Jones' claim. “I hate to be like that wasn’t said, but I remember myself being in the meeting with Michael Jackson and the All Eyez on Me album being played for him, and Michael went crazy. So I don’t see him saying he messed with Biggie and not 2Pac, or you know what I’m saying. Suge [Knight] and the Jacksons are very close. They were at that time, so that just don’t sound right to me.”



Mike Powell / Getty Images

Jones had stated that 2Pac's camp reached out to Jackson in an attempt to get the legendary singer featured on Pac's The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. The intent was allegedly to get Jackson to appear on “Thug Nature,” which samples Jackson’s 1983 Thriller hit “Human Nature.”

Jackson had previously collaborated with Biggie on the song, “This Time Around.”

Danny Boy continued: “Why would we put Michael Jackson in some shit like that. He ain’t picking a side, East Coast West Coast. This shit is just going on and on, and it’s getting more bananas. Michael Jackson liked Biggie and Prince liked 2Pac, man stop it.”

Check out Danny Boy's full comments on The Art of Dialogue below.

