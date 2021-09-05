mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Damu The Fudgemunk Shares New Project "Conversation Peace"

Aron A.
September 05, 2021 11:48
46 Views
Conservation Peace
Damu The Fudgemunk

Damu The Fudgemunk shares a new project featuring Blu, Raw Poetic, and Nitty Scott.


Washington producer and multi-instrumentalist Damu The Fudgemunk's extended his talents to collaborative efforts with others in the past few years. In 2019, he teamed up with Blu on Ground & Water, and last year, he connected with Raw Poetic and Archie Shepp on Ocean Bridges. It's been a minute since we've heard a solo body of work from him but that changed this week when he shared Conversation Peace. Damu's latest body of work is a short eight-song EP that puts his production at the forefront, with some assistance from a few frequent collaborators. Blu, Raw Poetic, Nitty Scott, and Insight make appearances across the tracklist, piecing together cinematic production with top-tier lyricism.

Check out Damu The Fudgemunk's new project, Conversation Peace below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

