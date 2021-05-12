mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Damian Marley Joins Common & PJ For "What Do You Say (Remix)"

Aron A.
May 11, 2021 20:53
Common taps Damian Marley for the official remix.


While Common has embarked on many other journeys in his illustrious career, he always returns to the rap game. The Chicago artist blessed fans with a brand new project last fall titled, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1). Fans have kept the project on loop since its release but Common isn't done just yet. In fact, he's back with a revamp of one of the highlights off of the project featuring a reggae icon.

Damian Marley comes through for the official remix of Common's "What Do You Say" ft. PJ. The already-reggae infused is a perfect fit for the Jamaican star's poetic delivery.

This marks one of the few appearances we've heard from Damian Marley in quite some time. He released his last album, Stony Hill in 2017. Summer 2021 is due for new music from Jr. Gong.

Quotable Lyrics
Stand up side by side on our own two feet
Like his and her majesty when dem fulfill the prophecy
And coronate as king and queen

