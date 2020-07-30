Over the past few seasons, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has solidified himself as one of the best point guards in all of basketball. Many would put him within the top three, which means he is amongst pretty elite company. When you're as good as Lillard, it's safe to assume you're going to have your very own signature shoe, and this is certainly the case with Dame. For the last 7 years, Lillard has been dropping new shoes with Adidas and in 2020, fans have been waiting for news on the Adidas Dame 7.

Thanks to the US_11 Twitter account, new images of the aforementioned Adidas Dame 7 have surfaced, including some monochromatic colorways that will certainly get fans excited. As you can see, the shoe has a similar silhouette to the Adidas Dame 6 although there are some pretty obvious alterations. It's also interesting to point here that the tongue and back heel features some writing that will certainly be explained in full as the shoe's release date approaches.

For now, it seems like these are supposed to drop on October 1st, although this release date is subject to change, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

