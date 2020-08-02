Damian Lillard is amongst some of the best point guards in the entire NBA and as a direct result of his talents, he has been able to secure his very own signature shoe with Adidas, which has been in rotation for close to seven years now. His current silhouette is the Adidas Dame 6 which has received numerous dope colorways thus far and it's clear that Adidas has even more great offerings in-store prior to the release of the Dame 7 which is slated for October.

The latest colorway to be unveiled is this vibrant neon green and blue model that is split down the middle. It is appropriately called "Jam Fest" as it pays homage to the handheld video game of the exact same name. The words "Jam Fest" are even written on the midsole to give you more of that retro 90s vibe. Overall, it's an interesting look that will most definitely appeal to those who want something unique for their collection.

You can expect these to drop on Friday, August 7th for $110 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

