During Game 5 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James had a chance to win the title with the Los Angeles Lakers with just 10 seconds left on the clock. LeBron ended up getting triple-teamed which forced him to forego the shot, and instead, passed the ball to Danny Green who had a wide-open three-point look. Green ultimately missed the shot as Markieff Morris through the ball out of bounds while looking for Anthony Davis in the post. This sequence of events allowed the Heat to win, forcing a Game 6 which goes down tonight.

Over the course of the last couple of days, there has been a ton of debate surrounding whether or not LeBron should have shot the ball. Some think he had an impossible look, while others felt he should have embraced the "Mamba Mentality." Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard took to Twitter noting that LeBron made the right play, although Lillard would have approached it differently.

"No... he made the right play... but I woulda shot on both they ass," Lillard wrote. The Trail Blazers point guard isn't wrong especially since we've seen him take near-impossible shots and make them with ease.

Regardless, LeBron made the play he felt was best for the moment, and in the end, it didn't work out. In sports, that's just the way it goes sometimes.