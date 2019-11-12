Superteams have been a huge trend in the NBA ever since LeBron James decided to take his talents to South Beach in 2010 and join the Miami Heat who also had Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Now, it seems like every year players are linking up on big-market teams to become instant contenders for the championship. Both teams in Los Angeles, the Brooklyn Nets to some extent, and the Golden State Warriors are all great examples of this.

With that being said, some players aren't fans of the superteam trend and Damian Lillard is one of them. Lillard has been quite vocal about wanting to stay in Portland and winning a championship the right way. During a recent interview, Lillard provided even more commentary on this issue and how he feels about it moving forward.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I don’t care what the trend is,” Lillard said via USA TODAY Sports. “Players are taking control of the power and influence they have. I don’t have an issue with it because there’s been times in the league that players didn’t have that and players were taken advantage of and put in tough situations. So I understand it. But I play for a great organization. I play for a great coach. I love where I live. I have a great situation.”

Despite not getting the most coverage on a yearly basis, the Trail Blazers continue to be a contender in the Western Conference and Lillard is the focal point. It must be nice being a fan in Portland and knowing he will never leave.

