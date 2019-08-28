Damian Lillard proved himself as one of the best point guards in the league this season and his performances in the playoffs were what elevated his status amongst his peers. During the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lillard hit a game-winning shot in Game 5 which ended the Thunder's playoff hopes. it was an incredible shot which led to a now-infamous meme of Lillard looking directly into the camera with a smirk on his face.

Lillard was recently interviewed by Omar Raja of House of Highlights and spoke about how the meme has become a staple in his own home. In fact, the meme now hangs like a painting on his wall.

“I already have it. It’s on the wall,” Lillard said. “It’s like paintings, but they’re like really nice paintings and they look like pictures. And I have like the Houston Rockets one…they’re like staggered and I got the same thing like this…where I’m shootin’ it, and then when I wave it, and I got this (the meme).”

After making this shot, the Thunder ended up going into complete rebuild mode as they traded away Russell Westbrook and Paul George in exchange for a bevy of draft picks and Chris Paul. One could say that Lillard Thanos snapped the Thunder into oblivion and he's not shy to remind himself of that.