Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard says he isn't offended by the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverly during Friday night's matchup. After watching Lillard miss a pair of clutch free throws, Beverly excessively taunted him from the bench.

“That just shows what they expect from me down the stretch," Lillard told reporters when asked for his response. "They know what I do. [Patrick Beverley] saw it 1st hand when I was a 2nd-year player and he was in Houston. I’m sure he has a great memory of that.

"I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George just got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So, they know. The reason they react like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It shows what I've done at a high clip more times than not. I'm not offended by it."

With 18.6 seconds left in the game, Lillard went to the free-throw line with the Blazers trailing 118-117. Uncharacteristically, he failed to make either attempt, and the Blazers went on to lose 122-117 to the Clippers.

Lillard finished with 22 points on just 10-of-23 shooting.

