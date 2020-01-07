Load management is something that has been talked about a lot in NBA circles over the past few months. Essentially, load management is when a player limits their minutes or games in order to preserve their bodies for the playoffs. Many players have received criticism for this practice, especially Kawhi Leonard who has been battling injuries to his knee and quad.

Damian Lillard has been one of the key figures against load management. In a recent report from Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher, Lillard spoke out about load management and how players can take care of their bodies better. As Lillard explains, players should be resting their bodies in the summer instead of playing rec league.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I don't play pickup all summer," Lillard said. "That's where players could start off with their load management. You see all these tapes with guys playing in pro-ams and pickup games, and then we get to the season and it's load management. I know it's a long season. I play a lot of minutes. There's a lot expected of me. So it's my responsibility to take that into consideration with my training and what I'm doing. I work out. I box. I swim. I lift. … I start playing pickup with the team right before camp."

Lillard has been able to stay healthy throughout his career so this advice is definitely coming from a reliable source. Dame is one of the best point guards in the league and certainly knows a thing or two about keeping his body in shape.