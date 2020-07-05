Damian Lillard has been subject to numerous rumors throughout his career although he has always maintained that he wants to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers. When it comes to going to superteams and large markets, Lillard has always been clear about wanting to develop a winning team with the franchise that drafted him. In fact, Lillard has even signed a supermax deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, just so they know what his intentions are.

Despite all of this, some reporters still try and make claims or rumors of where Lillard may want to go. For instance, the New York Post recently published a piece saying that if Lillard were to be dealt, he would want to go to the Los Angeles Lakers or the New York Knicks. Lillard ultimately saw the piece and disavowed it, noting that this was written because there is nothing else to talk about. Simply put, Lillard doesn't want to be anywhere other than Portland.

Lillard's comments come just a few weeks prior to the restart of the NBA regular-season in Orlando, Florida. Lillard and his team are competing for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, so it will be interesting to see if they can come out on top.

Stay tuned for more updates in the NBA world as we will be sure to bring them to you.