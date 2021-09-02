mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Drops Off New Freestyle Over Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha"

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2021 11:32
DaBaby takes to Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" instrumental with his new freestyle.


Shortly after meeting with several HIV Awareness Organizations, DaBaby has continued to apply pressure with the release of another freestyle. This time, he's opted to take to Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" instrumental, bringing a defiant intensity not seen on the conceptually driven original.

"I came in this bitch bombin', back on the wall like I ain't have no options," he raps. "I don't plan on stoppin until the fat lady singin no opera / we send a bitch-ass n***a to the docta, I put a ho-ass n***a in the dirt / don't play with me play with your mama, I put a ho-ass n***a on a shirt." At this point, it's evident that DaBaby will remain unapologetically himself -- much to the delight of his fans and dismay of his detractors. Should you count yourself within the former category, be sure to check out "Wockesha Freestyle" right here.

Quotable Lyrics

I came in this bitch bombin', back on the wall like I ain't have no options
I don't plan on stoppin until the fat lady singin no opera
We send a bitch-ass n***a to the docta, I put a ho-ass n***a in the dirt 
Don't play with me play with your mama, I put a ho-ass n***a on a shirt

