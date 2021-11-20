D-Block Europe Unveil New Project "Home Alone 2"

UK drill duo D Block Europe has ascended from the projects of South London to becoming one of the hottest hip-hop acts in the country. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have produced banger after banger over the years while also pushing forward with their own solo efforts. Finally, they've reunited to deliver the sequel to 2019's Home Alone. The title of the project was hinted with the release of "Kevin McCallister" earlier this year before they unveiled a slew of singles including, "No Competition," "Lake 29," and the Offset-assisted, "Chrome Hearts."

Home Alone 2 is equipped with a lengthy 23-song tracklist with appearances from AJ Tracey, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tion Wayne, and more.

Check out D Block Europe's latest body of work below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.