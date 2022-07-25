D-Block Europe Share New Single "Fantasy"

D-Block Europe have maintained a steady stream of music since the beginning of the year but it was only recently that they announced a new project was on the way. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB confirmed that they'll be serving up their new project Lap 5. Unfortunately, we'll be inching towards the tail-end of the summer/the beginning of the fall until the album arrives in its entirety. However, they've blessed fans with some new heat that will undoubtedly be on steady rotation until then.

"Fantasy" leans further away from the melodic drill sounds they came in the game for in exchange for a vibrant afro-beats infused rhythm. It's a record that not only showcases that the chemistry between Ads and LB hasn't changed over the years but it proves that they can reach well beyond the sounds of drill that they're frequently associated with.

Check the song out below. Lap 5 drops on September 16th.

Quotable Lyrics

Life going fast, I know it's hard, keep going after it

I made a start, no chasin' the past, I know that we passed the ships

Situation is, bought you a brand new Jeep, let me teach you how to park it

Situation is, it's the car with no key, push the button and you start it

