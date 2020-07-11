D-Block Europe Have Flashbacks To The Bando On "Plain Jane"

D-Block Europe has been keeping their foot on the neck of UK's rap scene over the past year. They've gone from one of the most buzzing underground acts to a dominant force with a prolific catalog. Yound Adz and Dirtbike LB have steadily released solo music over the months since making even more noise in North America but they continue to unite for the streets.

This week, they returned with their latest record, "Plain Jane." Over a muddy trap instrumental, Young Adz and Dirtbike LB reflect on dopeboy dreams turned reality. Young Adz holds it down with the first verse and the hook with flashbacks to the trials and tribulations he faced over the years. Dirtbike LB delivers an insightful take on balancing fame and the streets with pain riddling his auto-tune harmonies.

Check out their latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I ain't tryna fuck, just want a taste

Crack so tough, it broke the razor blade

Yeah, two racks for a pint, purple rain

Remember the ass but forgot the name

I got bitches in Paris and bitches in Spain

I can put on the bussy or put on the plain jane



