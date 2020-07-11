mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D-Block Europe Have Flashbacks To The Bando On "Plain Jane"

Aron A.
July 11, 2020 17:07
122 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Plain Jane
D Block Europe

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

D Block Europe keep it classy on "Plain Jane."


D-Block Europe has been keeping their foot on the neck of UK's rap scene over the past year. They've gone from one of the most buzzing underground acts to a dominant force with a prolific catalog. Yound Adz and Dirtbike LB have steadily released solo music over the months since making even more noise in North America but they continue to unite for the streets.

This week, they returned with their latest record, "Plain Jane." Over a muddy trap instrumental, Young Adz and Dirtbike LB reflect on dopeboy dreams turned reality. Young Adz holds it down with the first verse and the hook with flashbacks to the trials and tribulations he faced over the years. Dirtbike LB delivers an insightful take on balancing fame and the streets with pain riddling his auto-tune harmonies. 

Check out their latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, I ain't tryna fuck, just want a taste
Crack so tough, it broke the razor blade
Yeah, two racks for a pint, purple rain
Remember the ass but forgot the name
I got bitches in Paris and bitches in Spain
I can put on the bussy or put on the plain jane

D Block Europe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
D Block Europe
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS D-Block Europe Have Flashbacks To The Bando On "Plain Jane"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject