D-Block Europe Claim Victory On "We Won"

Aron A.
August 08, 2020 11:39
We Won
D Block Europe

D-Block Europe celebrate all of their success on "We Won."


D-Block Europe have been one of the leading duos out of the UK for some time now. The group, who've received a coveted co-sign from the original D-Block members, have delivered banger after banger during their prolific run in the past two years. That being said, they've rose the ranks in the UK rap scene and to celebrate, they got through with their latest banger, "We Won."

Straying away from the grim content of drill, D-Block Europe bring a summer-ready anthem with their new single. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB reflect on their rise from London's grimiest corners where they did their dirt to becoming BRIT Award nominees. They accompanied the single with a brand new visual that show D-Block Europe and their friends poolside with tons of baddies.

Check out their new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Two magnums and I keep a steel with me
Car full of n***as that'll kill for me
BRIT nominee, hood still with me
Can't remember The BRITs, I had pills in me

