Curren$y Gets Busy Living On "Misty"

Curren$y is one of those emcees who simply makes everything look relatively effortless, from kicking slick flow schemes and confident flexes to pulling women that could likely moonlight as models were they so inclined. At least, that's the lifestyle he portrays in his music, one in which every desire is simply a few puffs of the joint away. The vibe is in full swing on his new single "Misty," a slow cruise that features an inspired performance from our protagonist, who begins the tale in a zenlike state.

"Over by my LA woman, she got the gas, exotic turkey bags," he raps, taking to the sun-washed instrumental with a veteran's swagger. "She fuck with me ’cause I dress good and I make her laugh / She ain't even know how good she had it until I smashed." Though his potential love interest proceeds to chase him down with lusty intentions, Curren$y prefers to live life at his own speed, drawn in only by the money. "Gotta be about them Benji's, only millie's worth my energy / While my bro keeps his eyes peeled for the enemies."

Nobody quite does it like Curren$y Spitta -- the proof is right here.

