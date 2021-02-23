mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CupcakKe Unleashes Remix To Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood"

Aron A.
February 23, 2021 18:55
Back In Blood (Remix)
cupcakKe

cupcakKe tackles Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood" on her latest freestyle.


Pooh Shiesty is arguably the hottest newcomer in the game. One of Gucci Mane's latest proteges, Shiesty unleashed his latest project, Shiesty Season a few weeks ago which includes the hit record, "Back In Blood." The song's steadily been climbing the charts while several remixes have already been released. 22Gz took on the production and Queen Key slayed the track a few months back. Now, cupcakKe is back with a vengeance with her own rendition of the record. Unleashing a barrage of bars, cupcakKe showcases her many pockets of flows that she has while flexing her witty wordplay. "Bitch, come dig him out the mud/ Gave 'em 6-feet like it's COVID, yeah that casket deep as fuck," she raps on the song.

Peep the latest from cupcakKe below.

Quotable Lyrics
I bet Pooh Shiesty in the crib right now
Like, who the fuck is this? Who the fuck is you?
The beat's so sticky, I'm takin' yo shit,
I done turned Pooh Shiesty into Winnie the Pooh
Yeah, that's how Shiesty a bad bitch get 
I get on your beat and I'm taking your shit
Nah, I'm just playin', shout out to bro
And shout out to Third, man you n***as lit

