cupcakKe Aiming To Make History With "Discounts"

Aron A.
June 28, 2020 12:24
1.4K Views
215
3
cupcakKe raps circles around your fave on her new track, "Discounts."


Though cupcakKe has undoubtedly formed an incredibly loyal following over the past few years, her rise in the music industry didn't occur without a few setbacks. Either way, she's back in action and in full-effect with her brand new single, "Discounts." Laced up with booming 808s that punch through the hypnotic flutes, cupcakKe switches flow with witty bars surrounding current pop culture references. Her voice roars with ferocity on the hook and simmers down to flex her technical prowess her verses.

Rumors surfaced last year that she inked an $8M deal, though it appears that might not entirely be the case. As the song reached #1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts, she announced that if the song tops the all genres chart, she will be the "first black female rapper to go #1 all genres with no label." 

Check out her latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck 12, no pedophilia
Keep a bank with me like Azealia
On the verse, then I'm billy, yeah
Nigga thought he was gettin' ass
If you show cash, just throw bread
But I think the fuck not, like Cardi forehead

