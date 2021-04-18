mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway The Machine Makes It A Drumwork Affair On "Sister Abigail"

Aron A.
April 18, 2021 09:32
190 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Sister Abigail
Conway The Machine

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bars on bars from Conway The Machine ft. Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius.


The Griselda takeover continues in 2021 and they are still maintaining a high standard with each project, even with the quick turnaround rates. This week, Conway The Machine let off his first project of the year (and surely not his last), La Maquina on Friday. From top to bottom, Conway offers a body of work that would make any hip-hop head content -- incredible production and top-tier bars.

Though members of Griselda do pop up on the project's closer, "S.E. Gang," the project highlighted the talent on Conway's Drumwork roster. Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius make a few cameos on the project, most notably on "Sister Abigail." Motif Alumni and JR Swiftz cook up the production for the three rappers to get busy with bars on top of bars.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I made up my mind that with this time I would be better than
Expectations of those in the ghettos that I meddle in 
Seven for the gods, oh God, don't let the devil in
Tryna hide my demons like your medicine
Okay, now that I settled into this new residence, it's evident
You n***s hella bent on how you came and went, well, be a man
I bleed and vent on every beat I get, I'm sicker than a bitch
Gettin' rich, you gettin' shit and piss, some geriatric shit

Conway The Machine
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  190
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Conway The Machine
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Conway The Machine Makes It A Drumwork Affair On "Sister Abigail"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject