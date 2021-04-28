With artists once again looking toward the possibility of hitting the road and touring, it's no wonder that many of the game's heavy hitters are eager to make up for lost ground. In the case of Conway The Machine, who has been thoroughly prolific throughout the pandemic with Lulu, two Big Ghost LTD collab albums, From King To A God and La Maquina, it means there's a wealth of new material ready for the road.

Today, Conway announced the Love Will Get You Killed tour, which will kick off on Wednesday, September 8th before winding to a close on Tuesday, October 19th. Machine, opener Stove God Cooks, and the rest of his DrumWork family will hit a string of seventeen venues across various U.S cities; alas, Canadian fans will have to wait a little longer for The Machine to set his sights on the North.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"It’s MY turn now!!" captions Conway, sharing the complete string of dates on his Instagram page. "I’m back on road and it feels amazing!!, this time I’m wit my dawg @godcooks and all my @drumworkmusic family. I got some other special guests pullin up, I got exclusive merch, this the tour u don’t wanna miss!!! Comin to a city near you!! Get ya tickets and ya drip ready TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY!!!"

Given the fact that he's set to hit the road in September, some have concluded that his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes will be released prior, which would give him an additional dose of momentum moving into his first solo tour. Fans of The Machine would be wise to keep an eye out for tickets when they go on sale this Friday.