Conor McGregor is finally making his way back to the Octagon this Saturday as he takes on Donald Cowboy Cerrone in UFC 246. Fans have been waiting for this fight for a while now and McGregor will have the opportunity to show people that he's still a top tier fighter. Recently, McGregor spoke to ESPN's Ariel Helwani about the lead up to the fight and what's been going on in his life. McGregor dropped a few gems and even spoke about his health and how he pays a lot more attention to it now.

In fact, McGregor says LeBron James was a huge source of inspiration for him. McGregor spoke about how LeBron used to spend a lot of money on his health which made the UFC fighter stop and think about his own expenditures. Now, McGregor can be found investing in himself a lot more.

“I read something about LeBron James a while back, about maybe a year ago, that he spent $1.5 million annually on his health. His everything, his nutrition, his training, his everything. And I spent nothing," McGregor said. “I was like that’s not the way to do this. But I drop money on a blatant car, or a watch, you know what I mean? I spend on myself, on my health and my fitness and that’s helped me. Then you acquire more (money). You acquire even more then, when you’re sharp and that’s what I am now.”

This Saturday will be a true test of whether or not McGregor's efforts to get his health in check, have paid off. Do you think he can beat Cowboy or is he a goner?