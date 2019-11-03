Coldplay put on a show for Saturday Night Live last night. As the musical guest, the group performed two singles from their upcoming album, Everyday Life. The title track and "Orphans" were made available on streaming services Saturday night as well.

The group's performance of "Orphans" sees frontman Chris Martin beginning intimately. Ditching the shows usual dynamic, he strums his guitar backstage making his way to the audience. He's tossed a microphone and the show kicks off. Soon it turns into an anthem with the audience joining in song and dance. The chorus is powerful. "I want to know when I can go/Back and get drunk with my friends/I want to know when I can go/Back and be young again," Martin sings. Before the song ends, Martin joins the rest of the band on stage for the track's climax.

To switch up the vibe, the band takes a far more subtle approach to their second track, "Everyday Life." Martin is stationed at the piano throughout for an emotional ballad about finding beauty in the struggle and pain of everyday life. Check out both performances from last night's episode of Saturday Night Live below.

Everyday Life is scheduled to release on November 22.