Col3trane Drops Off His New EP "Heroine" Ft. Goldlink & More

Aron A.
May 31, 2019 15:52
Heroine
Col3trane

"Heroine" features Goldlink, DJDS, andmore.


Col3trane is a name that's been bubbling overseas but it wasn't until recently that he began to make a bigger wave in the North American market. Over the past few months, he's rolled out a few singles in anticipation of his new project, Heroine which arrived earlier today. Strapped up with seven songs, the project runs for a little under 20 minutes. However, it's just enough time for the North London R&B crooner to get his message across. Heroine features appearances from Goldlink, Raye, and DJDS who help bring their own vibe to the project. 

Col3trane will be performing across North America on his Heroine In The Hills tour. Peep the dates below.

July 10    Los Angeles       Peppermint Club
July 12    San Francisco     Pop Scene
July 16    New York             Baby’s All Right
July 19    Toronto                Rivoli

