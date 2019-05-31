Col3trane Drops Off His New EP "Heroine" Ft. Goldlink & More

Col3trane is a name that's been bubbling overseas but it wasn't until recently that he began to make a bigger wave in the North American market. Over the past few months, he's rolled out a few singles in anticipation of his new project, Heroine which arrived earlier today. Strapped up with seven songs, the project runs for a little under 20 minutes. However, it's just enough time for the North London R&B crooner to get his message across. Heroine features appearances from Goldlink, Raye, and DJDS who help bring their own vibe to the project.

Col3trane will be performing across North America on his Heroine In The Hills tour. Peep the dates below.

July 10 Los Angeles Peppermint Club

July 12 San Francisco Pop Scene

July 16 New York Baby’s All Right

July 19 Toronto Rivoli