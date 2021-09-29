Coca Vango Shares "Motivational Purposes 3"

Coca Vango has been a staple in the Southern scene over the years. The rapper's melodic delivery and R&B sensibilities, merged with the essence of trap music to offer a vibrant, unique take on the regional genre. This year, he's continued to unveil new singles to follow the release of Mr. Vango 2 and From Rags To Jugg Riches -- both released in 2020.

This week, the rapper returned to form by turning the Motivational Purposes mixtape series into a trilogy. The third installment of the mixtape series includes appearances from Lil Quill and Slime Krime, though Vango holds down the majority of the 13-song effort on his own.

While it is his first project of the year, it's an excellent mix of R&B and trap to hold down the fall.