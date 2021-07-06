CoachDaGhost Unleashes New Project "Ghost Stories"

The Brooklyn drill scene is alive and well. Plenty of new MCs is emerging to plant their flag in the culture and put on for their city. CoachDaGhost has been a bubbling name to come out of Brooklyn for a while and late last month, he blessed fans with his new project, Ghost Stories. Filled with heavy-hitting drill production, the new project from CoachDaGhost excellently showcases his keen ear for production and clean flow.

Ghost Stories is fifteen songs in length with a few guest appearances. Balenci joins Coach on "Suicide Squad" while Love, Larry assists on "Destiny." Other features on the project come from FreshyDaGeneral, as well as Ray Mula who appears on "Day Ones."

Check the new project from CoachDaGhost below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.