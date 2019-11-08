Doc Rivers got a 2x NBA Finals MVP on the Los Angeles Clippers but on his way to be supportive, it looks like he may have fumbled just a bit. Kawhi's still not in the top-notch physical state due to his previous knee injury and the L.A. Clippers have clearly trying to be as accommodating as possible. Unfortunately, while the Clippers were trying to keep things from looking bigger than it was, they managed to get hit with a huge fee by the league.



Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

As reported by David Aldridge from The Atlantic, the NBA has decided to fine the L.A. Clippers $50K for statements made surrounding Kawhi's health that they found were "inconsistent." Per the statement:

Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team's decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules. The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games. The NBA has fined The Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard's health status.

The comments in question were made during the post-game press conference after Clippers loss to Milwaukee. The comments made by Doc Rivers were looked at as essentially undermining what the NBA said about Kawhi.

