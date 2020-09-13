Just a few days ago, Los Angeles Clippers fans were ecstatic as the team had a 3-1 lead on the Denver Nuggets and were looking like they had a real chance at going to the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers have never advanced past the second round and with the Nuggets on the ropes, it looked as though they would finally get over the hump. Unfortunately, in Game 5, the Clippers blew a huge lead and let the Nuggets comeback to win, forcing a Game 6.

Today, the Clippers were up by 16 at the half, which had everyone thinking the series was over. However, once again, the Clippers blew the lead and the Nuggets won by a score of 111-98. Nikola Jokic was a huge part of the comeback as he scored 34 points as Denver miraculously forced a Game 7 despite looking to be down and out, two games in a row.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out just how embarrassing these missed opportunities have been for the Clippers, who are supposed to be title contenders. Game 7s are never a sure thing and with Denver gaining momentum, the Clippers are in a heap of trouble.

