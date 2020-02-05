With the trade deadline just a day away, various teams throughout the NBA are trying their best to get deals done in order to improve their teams. Late last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets came together for a 12-player trade that was one of the biggest in the NBA's history, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Below, you can see how the trade breaks down.

Houston Rockets get: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell Atlanta Hawks get: Clint Capela, Nene Minnesota Timberwolves get: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets via Hawks. Denver Nuggets get: Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, first-round pick from Rockets.

Covington's name was being brought up a lot in trade rumors over the past few weeks and the Rockets were a team in the mix. Not to mention, the Atlanta Hawks have been looking for help to give Trae Young and Clint Capela certainly fits that bill. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves and the Nuggets get the large bulk of the players.

This trade was brewing all day yesterday so it wasn't surprising to see it come to fruition. This year's trade deadline is bound to get interesting and it's just getting started. With this in mind, stay tuned for trade updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.