Clams Casino Drops Off Dreamy Instrumental Album "Moon Trip Radio"

Mitch Findlay
November 07, 2019 09:59
Moon Trip Radio
Clams Casino

Clams Casino's latest is a beautiful and haunting instrumental journey.


Clams Casino doesn't always get the credit he deserves. The man played an integral role in shaping a sonic landscape, not to mention crafting some of A$AP Rocky's breakout material. As such, he's often considered a forefather of the "cloud rap" subgenre, which in turn went on to evolve into the much-maligned "SoundCloud Rap." Clam's penchant for atmospheric instrumentals and razor-sharp percussion have somehow manifested into ambient bangers, oxymoronic though that may be. Today, he dropped off a brand new tape of instrumentals, the hazy dreamscapes of Moon Trip Radio. 

Though instrumental albums might not be everyone's cup of tea, Clams manages to inject no shortage of personality into his arrangements. Particularly on "Twilit," a somber and melancholic vibe evocative of peak Boards Of Canada. For those who can appreciate the depth of his vision, there's much to unpack on Moon Trip Radio, an emotional and introspective sonic voyage. Do yourself a favor and spend a little time with this one; like looking into the moon, it may hold your gaze longer than expected. 

