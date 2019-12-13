CJ McCollum is the second half of the Portland Trail Blazers dynamic duo which includes the likes of Damian Lillard. Last season, the Trail Blazers were quite good and even made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals where they were eventually swept by the likes of the Golden State Warriors. Coming into the 2019-2020 campaign, there were high hopes for the Blazers as some felt like they could win a wide-open Conference.

So far, the Blazers have been having an off-year and can't seem to catch a break. With a record of 10-16, the Blazers are 11th in the Western Conference and will need a drastic shift in their play if they want any chance at making it to the postseason. According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, McCollum was recently asked about whether the team should tank or not and he had a pretty firm answer.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"“You crazy,” McCollum said with a disgusted chuckle as he collected the final items from his locker and left. “You have a good one.” Even bringing up the lottery is blasphemy to McCollum and Damian Lillard, players who have led Portland’s charge to six consecutive playoff appearances while forming a culture that is rooted in extra work, belief in the system, and trusting one another on the court and in the locker room."

For now, it really seems as though the Blazers have no plans to call their season a wrap just yet which should be good news for their fans. You always want to see your team put up a fight which is exactly what the Blazers are preparing to do.