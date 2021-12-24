CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a scary injury at the beginning of the month as he was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung. The injury was sustained after breaking a rib, and while the injury sounds terrible, it is actually quite manageable, as long as you treat it quickly. Luckily, McCollum was given some great care, and over the past few weeks, he has been a fixture on the Blazers' sideline as they look to snap out of their early season woes.

Coming back from a rib and lung injury can be a lengthy process, and the Blazers have been taking things slow with McCollum. There is no point rushing anyone back right now, especially when you consider how COVID has ravaged the league. Regardless, the Blazers are now getting some good news in regards to CJ.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, McCollum's collapsed lung is fine now. Despite this, the team doesn't want him back out there just yet. In one week from now, they will take a look at his injury and determine whether or not it makes sense for him to come back right away. Overall, this should come as great news for Blazers fans everywhere.

With McCollum looking to return to action, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on his situation.