City Morgue Wreak Havoc On Their New Single "HURTWORLD '99"

City Morgue is applying pressure on the system. The group, consisting of Sos Mula, Thraxx and ZillaKami, have continued to push the boundaries of hip-hop with the energy of punk rock and the aggression of metal. Though they're often considered hip-hop, it's evident that their influences go far beyond the realms of rap.

Filled with the passion of anarchy, the group returned with a headbanger this week titled, "HURTWORLD '99." Distorted guitars mesh with trap drums and scream-raps as they detail chaos, and violence. The song is a taste of what to expect on TOXIC BOOGALOO. The highly anticipated single was initially teased in May before finally being delivered to the fans in its entirety.

Check out their new single below and keep your eyes peeled for their new project.

Quotable Lyrics

What's your name, buddy? Nobody knows

If I see you here again, you better stay on your toes

Watch your weight, you're too easy to throw

Put you in a clinch and catch a knee to your nose