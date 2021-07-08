Cico P & Spinabenz Unite For "Prophecy"

East Texas' own Cico P has returned with his new single "Prophecy," which finds him uniting with Spinabenz, one of several Florida rappers responsible for the viral "Who I Smoke." With his upcoming project Awfjaxx on the way, featuring guest appearances from Kevin Gates, Maxo Kream, Yella Beezy, and more, Cico and Spinabenz's new collab sets a promising tone for what's to come.

Arriving complete with a music video, "Prophecy" kicks off with Cico P in the driver's seat. His delivery is on the melodic side, his laid-back flow tinged with a hint of autotune. In contrast, Spinabenz's more explosive approach makes for an interesting -- and effective -- juxtaposition. There's something undeniably unique about this one, and while it's not entirely groundbreaking where subject matter is concerned, the combination of styles makes "Prophecy" a refreshing release from a pair of promising up-and-comers.

Look for Cico's upcoming album Awfjaxx to release on July 14th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Chopper like a ceiling fan, you gon' get cooled down

It's a D.O.A, woo-woo, you on the news now

Feel like a mechanic, keep a tool when I move round

223 gon' split that boy in two when we walk down