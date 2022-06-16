The Houston Rockets are reportedly trading Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and veterans Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, per multiple reports.

Wood has been effective, but slightly controversial, in two seasons with the Rockets. He averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 68 games last season. In January, Wood was benched in a Jan 1 game against the Denver Nuggets due to missing his COVID-19 testing window. Wood then refused to reenter the game in the second half after an argument with player Kevin Porter Jr and members of staff. Wood was suspended one game due to his actions on January 1.





While Wood has shown flashes of promise in his play, he has seen other controversies in his short time in the spotlight. After one season at UNLV, Wood bounced around the league before breaking out with the Detroit Pistons in 2019. This led to his three year contract with the Rockets.

Dallas hopes that working with stars like Luka Doncic and experienced coaches like Jason Kidd might be just the right fit to get the Long Beach native back on track.

The Mavericks are coming off of one of their most impressive seasons since they won their lone championship in 2011. Doncic and the Mavericks battled past the Utah Jazz and the top seeded Phoenix Suns to reach their first Western Conference Final since 2011. Dallas lost the WCF to Steph Curry and the Warriors, but with a two-way player like Wood the Mavs could have the final piece they need to return to the NBA Finals.