20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for their upcoming movie, Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The film looks to pack a lot of action into the racing scenes. Even the trailer makes the viewer feel the breeze as cars rush by the camera. The scenes released so far also give away the humor of the film. Damon and Bale seem to share a loving hatred for each other with the two fighting within seconds of the trailer’s start. Caitriona Balfe's character watches on from a lawn chair.

The IMDb description of the film reads, “American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.”

After it’s most recent festival appearance in Toronto last week, the film is receiving ample praise from critics. It currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and 74% on Metacritic. The film is planned to release later this year on November 15th. We’ll have to wait and see if Bale and Damon could be going head to head for oscar nominations this coming awards season.