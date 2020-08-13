Childish Major Taps Jace For New Banger "Kick It"

Atlanta's own Childish Major has been steadily putting in work for a minute on the underground scene, getting a major look after appearing on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3's standout single "Lambo Truck." Today, Childish has come through with a hard-hitting banger called "Kick It," teaming up with Jace of the Two-9 collective for the occasion. From the moment the track begins it's clear that a blistering assault is the wave; distorted 808s set the pace as a hypnotic chime loop lulls you into a false sense of security.

Lyrically, Childish Major and Jace don't waste words, though neither uses the opportunity to truly spaz -- but in truth, they don't really have to take it there. Setting things off, Major takes a moment to reflect on his arduous ascent to the top. "The higher the climb the harder the fall but how did you get up," he raps. "I done got rich and then broke, then got rich, it was just a little hiccup / I don’t been balling this pickup, remember me being so bummy and bеing so hungry I had to eat gristle." Check out the hard-hitting and surprisingly confessional duet now, and sound off -- are these two on your radar?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Before I went live, I ain't know what live was

Ain't no one alive that can do what I does

Huh? What? You need a lightyear just to catch my bud

I need a Sprite here just to catch my syrup