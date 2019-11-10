According to Variety, child actress Laurel Griggs has died at age 13. The young girl who starred in ONCE on Broadway and appeared on Saturday Night Live and Louie had a "massive asthma attack" that led to her passing. Her grandfather broke the news on Facebook.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I have to share some very sad news," he writes. "My beautiful and talented granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, has passed away suddenly from a massive asthma attack. Mount Sinai was valiant in trying to save her but now she’s with the angels," later adding, "though my heart is broken forever with the tragic loss of my granddaughter, Laurel, I want to thank all of you for your kind words that have meant so much as I grieve for her loss. I am eternally grateful to all of you."

Eliza Holland Madore, who has also starred in ONCE on broadway, wrote a tribute to the young actress.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” the post reads. “Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes out to her family.”