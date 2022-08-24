Chet Holmgren is one of the most interesting players in the NBA right now thanks to the fact that not many people really believed in him when he was drafted. The young star was taken second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and many felt like he had high bust potential due to his skinny frame.

In Summer League, Holmgren was able to impress some of his naysayers as he continuously posted some great stat lines, all while showcasing superior shooting ability from behind the arc. Overall, it was a fantastic campaign from the young man, and Thunder fans were interested to see what he would do at the next level.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Holmgren's first season with the Thunder could be in a bit of jeopardy. Over the weekend, Holmgren was at the CrawOver Pro-Am event in Seattle and when he got dunked on by LeBron James, he visibly tweaked his foot. This led to some hampered mobility, and now, it seems like it could be a genuine concern.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Holmgren may have suffered ligament damage, and now, the Thunder are investigating further to see if any treatment is needed.

Ligament damage has a wide range of possible outcomes, so it is unknown how bad the situation is. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.