Charles Barkley called out a number of commentators such as Stephen A. Smith, who called Steve Nash's hiring with the Brooklyn Nets an example of white privilege. Barkley says that more black coaches need to be hired, but Nash is deserving of this opportunity.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” said Barkley. “You’ve got to be honest and fair.

“Steve Nash is a great player and a good dude. But I was so disappointed in some of these guys. I was like, ‘Dude, Black guys have done this before.’ Now, do we need more Black coaches in the NBA? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in college football? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in pro football? Yes. But this wasn’t the right time to say that today. Good luck to Steve Nash.”

Smith argued that Nash has no coaching experience and similar situations do not happen for black men: “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this. This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take, Thursday. “No experience whatsoever? On any level as a coach? And you get the Brooklyn Nets job?”

Nash was hired by the Nets, Thursday. He played in the NBA from 1996 to 2015 and is considered one of the greatest point guards of all-time.

