Cautious Clay Shares New Single "Butterflies In August"

Cautious Clay has easily been one of the most promising new artist in R&B in the past few years. While he's been putting out music since 2015, things began picking up for him in 2018. He's collaborated alongside everyone from Khalid to Taylor Swift as a co-writer and co-producer on records but his true talents shined on their own with the release of his debut album, Deadpan Love which dropped last month.

Deadpan Love did provide more than enough records to soundtrack this summer but before the month closes out, he returned with an Amazon Original titled, "Butterflies In August." The breezy new record finds Cautious Clay hitting an excellent falsetto over pretty guitar chords and hollow percussion.

Check the record out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

There's no way

I could take the time to find the words of all to say

But it's perfect, I know it's worth it

