Casanova & Jackboy Join Forces On "Murda"

The combination of Jackboy and Casanova on the same track might not be expected but it works. The two rappers recently linked up on their new collab, "Murda," a gloomy record with equally grim visuals. The Florida rapper's voice stretches out his melodies as he raps, "murda" before rhetorically asking the listener "would you do it right now? Leave a n***a face down?" The Miami stylings groove well over the laidback, bass-heavy production. Casanova swings in towards the second half of the song, toning the aggression down with a more fluid delivery.

Jackboy's latest single follows the release of "Bitch I'm Up" that he released earlier this month. Given the influx of music, it looks like he might have a new project in the pipeline.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a draco

I'll give ya a halo

Big 5, shootin' out volcano