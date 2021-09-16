Carmelo Anthony is one of the most recent additions to the Los Angeles Lakers and fans are excited to see him share a court with LeBron James. These two have been the best of friends for a very long time, and there is an expectation that their friendship will lead to a very fruitful partnership. Of course, Melo just came off two solid seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Lakers are expected to be Melo's final shot at winning that elusive NBA title.

This is something that Melo spoke directly to in a conversation with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. While promoting his new book "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised," Melo offered some insight on how if he didn't join the Lakers, he probably would have retired. Having said that, his time with the purple and gold is all or nothing as a title is the only way he can ever be at peace.

Per Melo:

"If I wouldn't of picked L.A., I'd of been at peace walking away from the game knowing that I gave it everything I could and I still couldn't win the championship. I'd of been at peace with that. I'd of been good. But now that I'm in the Lakers, I can't be at peace for not winning the championship. So it's just...you gotta change your way of thinking, you gotta change your perspective. but being out there at this point and time in my career, we hear all of it. We hear that they old, and the senior citizen home of basketball, but we just know what we bring to the game and what we bring to the table, and I say we're wiser, we're wise, we're not old. Thirty-seven is young, 36 is young. There's only old in the sports world, the basketball world, so like LeBron said, like other guys said, just watch and see, and I think people will enjoy the show."

The Lakers are one of the favorites to win it all, which is something that is at the top of Melo's mind. Anything other than the chip is a failure, and at his age, there might not be very many opportunities left to get the ring.

