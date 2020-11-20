Carmelo Anthony's time with the New York Knicks was full of ups and downs, although there is no denying just how exciting it was. Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of basketball and Knicks fans are fully aware of this. With his career winding down, fans have grown a soft spot for Melo, especially after his comeback campaign in Portland. Now, Anthony is a free agent and many are wondering where he will decide to go next.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, there seem to be rumblings that Melo could be on course for a reunion with the New York Knicks. His close ties to Leon Rose have led to plenty of speculation, and as Begley notes, both sides have a mutual interest in one another.

“I think there’s going to be mutual interest there. We’ve talked about it for a while now. Some teams expect him to end up back in New York. I’m not going that far yet, but I’m sure that they will have discussions about Carmelo returning home to the Knicks,” Begley explained.

With free agency on the horizon, Melo will have a massive decision on his hands, and if he decides to go back to New York, we're sure he will receive an exceptionally warm welcome.

