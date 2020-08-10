Prior to the start of this season, no one would have expected Carmelo Anthony to come back with such a vengeance. There were pundits out there who thought Melo was finished, while some high-ranking executives felt as though he was too much of a liability out on the court. After a poor start to the season, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to give Melo a shot and it worked out perfectly, as Anthony has seen a career resurgence with the team.

Last night, the Blazers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and in the process, Melo scored enough points to crack the top 15 all-time NBA scorers list. It was a massive achievement that speaks to just how much longevity Melo has had in the game. Following the match, Melo addressed his team and talked about just how much this means to him.

“First of all it’s an honor,” Melo said per ESPN. “I’m blessed to still be able to do it. To reach that Top 15, I don’t want to take that for granted. There’s some greats on there. But it’s kinda hard to celebrate that at this moment. I appreciate it. It is what it is. It’s a great milestone. Again, I don’t want to downplay it, but it’s very hard to talk about it when you’re still on this dog fight. There’s so much that we have to accomplish.”

Melo and the Blazers are currently in the midst of a playoff battle, and if he continues to play this way, there is no doubt the Blazers will have a great chance at squeaking in.