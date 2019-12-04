Carmelo Anthony is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and it took a lot of convincing before he finally got a contract in the NBA. Luckily, he's finally back to his old self and fans are loving every single second of it. While Portland seems to be a great fit for Melo, there were rumors throughout the summer that he could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to his affiliation with LeBron James.

In the end, Anthony was never offered a deal with the Lakers and some fans felt like it was shady on LeBron's part. Recently, Melo spoke on the possibility of joining the Lakers and his communication with James throughout the free agency process. As it turns out, Melo was never asking for any favors.

Harry How/Getty Images

“There were a lot of teams that I thought I was going to be on,” Anthony told Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points. “As far as LeBron goes, it’s something we’ve talked about since we were in high school. It wasn’t in his power. Some people might say it was in his power. But it’s not something that I was calling him and talking to him about, asking him, ‘Can you do this for me?’ I would never put him in that position because a lot of times it’s deeper than that, and I started understanding the business of basketball.”

While Melo on the Lakers would make for some compelling television, it seems like both parties are comfortable with their current situation which is all that matters.